Olive Garden rolling out lifetime pasta pass: How to score yours this week

HOUSTON - Carb lovers, Olive Garden has the deal of a lifetime for you.

The beloved chain known for its salad and breadsticks and massive portions is introducing a lifetime pasta pass, according to the company’s website.

Pasta for a lifetime? THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! Want to find out how to get your own Lifetime Pass? Check it out: http://bit.ly/2Z2ejut Posted by Olive Garden on Monday, August 12, 2019

The chain says the lifetime pass has unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. The offer is for dine-in only and is not valid on to-go orders.

Only 50 lifetime pasta passes -- costing $400 each plus tax -- will be issued.

The chain is also bringing back its never-ending pasta pass -- nine weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

On Thursday, 24,000 never-ending pasta passes will be issued. The never-ending pasta passes cost $100 plus tax.

