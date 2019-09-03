La Porte man accused of assaulting 7-year-old stepson

UPDATE: A grand jury declined to indict Crummel on this charge. The case was disposed as of Sept. 23, 2015.

A La Porte man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his stepson.

Jesse Crummel, 23, is charged with injury to a child under 15.

La Porte police said Crummel beat his 7-year-old stepson as discipline for not finishing chores.

"While the suspect advised he discontinued when the physical force reached a suitable limit, the Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted charges of injury to a child," the La Porte Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2015 by Click2Houston.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.