Houston's must-try desserts for the best summer ever

HOUSTON - Ice cream and summer go together like peaches and cream, but the latest Houston ice cream concoctions are crazy works of art you've gotta try.

Here are four dessert shops to check off your list this summer:

Bae opened on Bellaire Boulevard in mid-July. The ice cream chain with Instagram-worthy cones and confections is straight out of L.A. Sprinkles of 24-karat gold leaf on your charcoal pineapple ice cream cone will cost you an extra $5, but the pictures on social media are priceless.

Imagine ice cream in cotton candy form. Blocks of ice infused with real strawberries and mangoes are shaved into a light and fluffy dessert. There are more than 30 flavors of ice, 30 toppings and drizzles to create the ultimate treat to keep you cool in Houston's heat. There are two locations: one in Houston's Chinatown on Bellaire and a second location on Westheimer and Fountainview.

Alpha Dessert Juice Cafe has served up Indian treats from its Hillcroft location since 2009, but it recently expanded to Sugar Land and added a third Wilcrest location. Its menu now brings a fusion of Indian flavors to the mainstream. One of its most popular dessert items is called a Falooda. It's ice cream, topped with sweet cream, chia seeds and delicate Asian noodles.

Eight Turn Crepe in Katy offers another kind of cone that is worth the drive. They have Japanese style crepes filled with yogurt, chocolate, berries and all the toppings to sweeten your summer.

