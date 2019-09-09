Founder of RG Homes accused of record tampering

BELLAIRE, Texas - Roy Gabbay, the founder and CEO of Houston-area home builder RG Homes, was charged this week after an investigation in Bellaire, according to police.

In a brief news release, Bellaire police said Gabbay was charged Tuesday by the Harris County District Attorney's Office with tampering with a government record.

Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing, and no other information will be released at this time.

Jail records showed Gabbay was released on a $10,000 bond.

According to the company's website, RG Homes designs, builds and remodels homes in the Houston region.

Editor's note: The charges against Gabbay were dismissed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office on June 21, 2018. The dismissal document can be viewed here.

