Families rescued from flooded apartments in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - While some people tried to stay in their northwest Harris County apartment homes overnight, in the early morning hours they were forced to call for help. Since the water has continued to rise, the fire department and constables have been continuing to boat back there for people in second and third story apartments.

The luxury apartments are submerged in flood water, filled with debris and wildlife.

"Last thing I saw was a snake. I'm thankful for life," one resident told KPRC 2.

The only way to get in or out of Cypresswood Commons is by boat. Ten to 12 people fit in every Cypress Creek rescue boat, then they load people in a Humvee.

It's a slow process, but there's nothing but gratitude.

Sky 2 aerials showed rescue teams working Monday morning to help families in danger.

One of the residents is a constable herself. She's safe now, but promises not to rest.

"I'll go to work," she said.

This is what the transport of rescuees to shelter looks like pic.twitter.com/3knaPO6p6s — Haley Hernandez (@HaleyKPRC) April 19, 2016

Children, adults, elderly and pets; it might take all day but every one is making it to shelter.

There's a lot of excitement as people make their way to safety, but KPRC 2 saw one woman walk past the crowd, down the street, and then started to cry.

It's unknown when the water will go down enough for them to go back and see what's left of their home.

They just keep coming! All night, all day, I've lost count of how many people have had to get rescued now pic.twitter.com/hBumGDvcjF — Haley Hernandez (@HaleyKPRC) April 19, 2016

Officials said the flooding is the worst in the area since Hurricane Allison.

At least six people have died in connection with Monday's floods, officials said.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, the county's chief administrator, said more than 1,000 homes were flooded.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Monday in Harris County, as well as Austin, Bastrop, Fort Bend, Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Waller and Wharton counties.

Kitten found, rescued by firefighters. Shes so sweet, very fatigued. As I tweet, a guy is rushing her to the vet. pic.twitter.com/iqOgltzek5 — Haley Hernandez (@HaleyKPRC) April 19, 2016

