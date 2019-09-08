Everything you need to know about Komen Houston Race for the Cure

HOUSTON - Registration for the Komen Houston Race for the Cure will begin Saturday at 6 a.m.

The race route will take runners westbound on Allen Parkway to Dunlavy Street. At Dunlavy, racers will turn southbound to W. Dallas Street, where they will turn westbound for a block to Tirell Street. At Tirell, racers will turn northbound to get back on Allen Parkway for the final eastbound stretch to the finish line, which is just past Taft Street.

Khambrel Marshall is co-hosting the event.

Allen Parkway will be closed early Saturday morning. It is not clear which side streets will be blocked off.

Festivities before and after the race will be held at Sam Houston Park at 1000 Bagby Street, which is about a half-mile from the start and finish lines.

Event organizers are encouraging people to arrive no later than 7 a.m. so they will be able to park and walk to their designated staging areas.

A parking map is below.

More parking information is here.

Here is the race day schedule:

6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Race Day Walk-in Registration

7:45 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies & Memorial Birds Release

8 a.m. - 5K Timed Competitive Run

8:10 a.m. - 5K Non-Competitive Run

8:25 a.m. - Family Walk/Kids K by National Oilwell Varco

8:40 a.m. - 5K Walk

9:15 a.m. - Runners Award Ceremony

10:30 a.m. - Survivor Celebration

Here are some tips on what to bring, from the organizers

Here are some tips from the organizers on what to bring:

Wear comfortable walking shoes and clothes. Houston weather is unpredictable, so dress appropriately.

Make sure you wear your race t-shirt and bib number. If you created a custom T-shirt, you can wear that.

Strollers are encouraged for the Family walk/Kids K.

Water will be provided along the race route and at the post-race party/sponsor expo.

