No time to scrapbook? Try these 4 photo book services

If you're not a scrapbooker and have no interest in becoming one or you're in a rush to put together a photo album, try these four photo book services.

Overall Best value: Shutterfly

Custom photo books: Yes | Themes: 175 | Cover options: glossy, leather | Paper options: standard, deluxe | Sizes: Square, portrait, landscape | Starting price: $15.99

Head to Shutterfly if you want the biggest bang for your buck. This service boasts a foolproof design software, hundreds of themed templates, sturdy book binding and good print quality, all for a price that won't break the bank. Throughout the year, Shutterfly also offers a steady supply of promotions and deals that can strip tens of dollars, if not more, off your order. If you don't need a photo book asap, we recommend filtering through your photos now, placing your favorites in an album on your desktop and waiting for the right deal to strike.

Highest quality: Mixbook

Custom photo books: Yes | Themes: 459 | Cover options: Matte, glossy, leather, glossy | Paper options: semi-gloss, pearl finish, matte, lustre | Sizes: Square, portrait, landscape | Starting price: $15.99

Mixbooks offers sturdy photo books boasting vivid colors, sharp images, thick pages and great print quality. While it's easy to beat the photo book service's prices, it isn't easy to beat its quality. Mixbook offers hundreds of photo book templates, lots of customizable features, exceptional materials and an easy-to-use software. If you intend to create a lasting photo book packed with your most meaningful memories and life moments and you're willing to splurge a bit, we'd suggest this service.

Fastest turnaround: Walmart

Custom photo books: Yes | Themes: 80 | Cover options: Glossy, linen, leather, matte | Sizes: Square, landscape | Starting price: $ 4.96

In a rush? Get a photo book on the fly at a Walmart near you. Design your album online and pick it up on the same day or within the hour. A same-day photo book boasts 20 double-sided pages and a hard or linen cover. If you're in a real time crunch you'll want to opt for the one-hour pickup option, which offers 15 single-sided pages and a hard or linen cover. Giving your book as a present? Don't forget to snag some wrapping paper or a gift bag in the party supply aisle on your way out.

Easiest to make: Snapfish

Custom photo books: Yes | Themes: 118 | Cover options: Glossy, linen, leather, matte | Sizes: Square, landscape | Starting price: $ 12.99

Want to put together a pretty photo book without the headache? Avoid hours of work organizing photos and designing spreads with Snapfish. The service offers easy to use software that doesn't skimp on design options.



