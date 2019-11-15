Ask2: Is Celebration Station still around?

HOUSTON - As part of KPRC's Ask2, we've invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you've wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: "Is Celebration Station still around? It used to be on SW Freeway near the Galleria back in the 1990s."

The answer to this question is both yes and no. The Celebration Station theme parks do still exist and there are five locations around the country, with one in Texas.

However, there hasn't been one in Houston for years.

The only location in the Lone Star state is in Mesquite near Dallas and if you want to visit, you can get more information about it here. Some attractions at the amusement park include arcade games, batting cages, bumper boats, eurobungy, GoKarts, laser tag, miniature golf, paintball and kiddie rides.

Other locations around the country include Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Clearwater, Florida, Greensboro, North Carolina and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

While it may seem like all the amusement parks in Houston are gone, just a couple weeks ago, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner teased on Twitter that there's going to be an announcement about a possible new park "like Astroworld" coming soon. You can read more about that here.

