Ask 2: Why do gas stations sell single-servings of alcoholic beverages on ice at the register?

Pixabay

HOUSTON - As part of KPRC's Ask 2, we've invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you've wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: "Why are gas stations down here allowed to sell single serve alcohol, beer etc right by register on ice?"

There is not a law prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages on ice, regardless if it's at gas station, liquor, convenience or grocery store.

We reached out to experts of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), and they said the following.

"It’s incumbent on the user to exercise personal responsibility when consuming alcohol. Additionally, retailers who sell alcohol are trained (and expected) to decline sales which could endanger public safety, such as selling alcohol to a person who is already intoxicated."

