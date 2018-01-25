Woman wins tiny house in Maine lottery

A Maine woman won a tiny house in a state-sponsored lottery.
Kathleen McCarty is the first winner of the Maine State Lottery's "Tiny Homes, Big Wins" scratch game, Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.
Participants submitted non-winning lottery tickets in a special drawing Oct. 22-Dec.2 for a chance to win a prize valued at $87,143. The prize included the tiny house, a new Ford F-350 truck, $3,000 in cash and the payment of all state and federal withholding taxes.
McCarty said she was "floored" by her win. The 57-year-old told the newspaper Wednesday that she plans to sell the tiny home and the truck.
Her prizes were set to be delivered Thursday, the newspaper reported.
