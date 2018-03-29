Should you apply for a passport now to save money?

HOUSTON - If you need a new passport, applying before Monday will save you some money. That is when passport fees are scheduled to increase by $10.

The increase is only for those who apply in person at places such as a post office, library or a clerk of court.

The current passport fee is $25. Beginning Monday, it will be $35. The biggest cost of renewing your passport are the application fees; and those are not going up.

Passports for those 16 years old and under are valid for five years. Passports for adults are good for 10 years.

Applying by mail is still the least expensive way to go, but you must apply in person if:

You are applying for your first passport

You are under 16 or you were under 16 when your last passport was issued

Your previous passport was lost, stolen, damaged or was issued more than 15 years ago

If any of the above apply to you and you want to save some money, get to a passport acceptance facility before Monday.

You can find a passport acceptance site near you here. At some sites, you have to make an appointment before you arrive.



