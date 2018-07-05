Which grocery delivery service is fastest and cheapest?

HOUSTON - Order online, open your door and your grocery shopping is done.

Just about every major grocery store offers delivery options, but which are quicker and cheapest?

Consumer expert Amy Davis is comparing the services to help you save time and money.

Walmart will deliver your groceries from more than 40 of its stores in the Houston area. Just log in and type in your zip code to find out if a store near you will deliver. You can have your order delivered the same day you order it with about 4 hours notice. The cost is $9.95, but you can get your first delivery free. Just use promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.



Whole Foods Market will deliver your groceries in 2 hours for free if you're a member of Amazon Prime. That costs $119 a year.

Another perk of Prime is discounts of up to 10% on some Whole Foods products. Use promo code 20wholefoods to get $10 off your first order and $10 off your next order.

Kroger delivers groceries the same day you order them with about four hours notice. They charge $11.95. You can use digital coupons through www.Kroger.com, but not paper coupons.

HEB will deliver your groceries for $9.95 with about four hours notice. The hitch here is that HEB's online prices are about 3% higher than those you'd pay in-store, but you can use coupons. The good news is your first four deliveries are free. You don't need a promo code.

Randall's grocery delivery is free all the time with a minimum $30 order. The store makes it clear on its website that the prices for products you order online are generally higher than in-store.

