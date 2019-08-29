Which grocery delivery is cheapest in Houston?

HOUSTON - This week is a great time to have your groceries delivered. The grocery wars have moved to your doorstep, and for a limited time, you can get your food delivered for free.

Amazon Fresh is the latest grocery delivery service to come to Houston. It will now deliver fresh produce and household goods in as little as one hour.

KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis tried it out. She’s comparing Amazon Fresh to the other delivery options in town.

Amazon Fresh

- Must be Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Fresh is an additional $14.99 a month. When you sign up right now, your first month is free. You will also get $10 off your first order of $35 or more with the promo code “GROCERY10.”

- All groceries come from Whole Foods, now owned by Amazon.

- If you want your groceries delivered in one hour, you’ll pay $3.99. If you can wait two hours, the delivery is free.

- We shopped for 10 items on Amazon Fresh and had them delivered. The cost of the 10 items was $42.27.

- After the free trial period, you can add $14.99 onto that. If you order groceries once a week, that’s $3.75. Add that to our grocery total, and our actual cost for delivery of the 10 items would be 46.02.

H-E-B Delivery

- Same day delivery is $4.95, but from now through Oct. 1, next day delivery is free.

- H-E-B’s online prices are at least 2% to 3% higher than the prices you see in the store. Add this cost into your final price and sometimes H-E-B is the more expensive choice for delivery.

- When we shopped for the same 10 items at H-E-B, they cost us $43.64.

- After the free delivery promotion, add on the $4.95 delivery fee for a total of $48.59.

Kroger Grocery Delivery

- Same day delivery is $11.95. Now through Tuesday, Sept. 3, when you download the digital coupon, your delivery is free as long as you spend $75.

- The same 10 items we shopped at Amazon Fresh and HEB cost us $36.39 at Kroger.

- When the delivery coupon expires, the delivery of those items will cost $48.34.

