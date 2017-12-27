What you need to know about Christmas tree recycling

HOUSTON - The city of Houston says there are 26 free drop-off recycling sites throughout Houston accepting Christmas trees.

The program began Tuesday and runs to Jan. 15. In addition to the drop-off locations, the city says residents may place their tree curbside on their scheduled tree waste day to be recycled.

Trees may be dropped off at the following 26 locations:

Open Wednesday - Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.

• Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick

• Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer

• N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main

• Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway

• Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam

Open Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm, Closed Monday, January 1, 2018

• Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

Open Daily, 9am to 6pm

• Kingwood – Bens View Lane & Bens Branch Drive

• Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road

• Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive

• T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

• Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3 & Brantley Road

LIVING EARTH will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018

Open Mon-Fri 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

• Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive

• Living Earth - 1700 HWY 90A East

• Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

• Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

• Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

• Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway

• Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

• Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South

• Living Earth - 20611 US Hwy 59

• Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266

• Living Earth - 16717 Katy Freeway

• Living Earth – 16955 Katy-Hockley Rd

• Living Earth – 9306 FM 523 (Lake Jackson)



Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.