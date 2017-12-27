What you need to know about Christmas tree recycling

HOUSTON - The city of Houston says there are 26 free drop-off recycling sites throughout Houston accepting Christmas trees.
The program began Tuesday and runs to Jan. 15. In addition to the drop-off locations, the city says residents may place their tree curbside on their scheduled tree waste day to be recycled.
Trees may be dropped off at the following 26 locations:
Open Wednesday - Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
• Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
• Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
• N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
• Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
• Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
Open Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm, Closed Monday, January 1, 2018
• Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
Open Daily, 9am to 6pm
• Kingwood – Bens View Lane & Bens Branch Drive
• Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road
• Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive
• T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
• Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3 & Brantley Road
LIVING EARTH will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018
Open Mon-Fri 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
• Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive
• Living Earth - 1700 HWY 90A East
• Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
• Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
• Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
• Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway
• Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
• Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South
• Living Earth - 20611 US Hwy 59
• Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266
• Living Earth - 16717 Katy Freeway
• Living Earth – 16955 Katy-Hockley Rd
• Living Earth – 9306 FM 523 (Lake Jackson)
