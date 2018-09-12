What to do when you can't pay your mortgage

HOUSTON - An unexpected medical bill or car emergency can throw off your whole budget. If you are worried that you might miss a mortgage payment or several payments, there are some things you can do to get help.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the first thing you should do is call your mortgage servicer.

You can find contact information for your mortgage company on your monthly loan statement or in the coupon book your lender gave you. Be prepared to tell them why you can't make your next payment, whether your problem is temporary or permanent and other details about your income and expenses. Your mortgage company may have programs to help you avoid foreclosure.

The next call you should make is to a HUD-approved housing counselor. It is free, and you can find a counselor near you through HUD's website. They can help you figure out if you qualify for help and help you understand any assistance your mortgage servicer may have offered you.

Counselors can also help with budgeting, credit card debt or other financial problems that may be making it hard to pay your mortgage.

When you're going through this, watch out for scams. You don't have to pay anyone to help you avoid foreclosure. Foreclosure scammers might tell you they'll save your home from foreclosure when they're really just taking your money.

