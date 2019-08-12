Wendy's brings back its spicy chicken nuggets; social media rejoices, thanks Chance the rapper

HOUSTON - They're back by popular demand!
Starting Monday, spicy chicken nuggets are making their return to all Wendy’s locations.
They were pulled from the menu shortly after debuting in 2017. Ever since, fans have petitioned Wendy's to return them to the menu, including Chance the rapper.
Wendy's says the nuggets will be available in the four for $4 value deal.
Fans can also get the nuggets free via the delivery service DoorDash using the promo code SPICYNUGGS to get a free 6-piece spicy nuggets.
