Wendy's brings back its spicy chicken nuggets; social media rejoices, thanks Chance the rapper

Wendy's

HOUSTON - They're back by popular demand!

Starting Monday, spicy chicken nuggets are making their return to all Wendy’s locations.

They were pulled from the menu shortly after debuting in 2017. Ever since, fans have petitioned Wendy's to return them to the menu, including Chance the rapper.

Wendy's says the nuggets will be available in the four for $4 value deal.

Fans can also get the nuggets free via the delivery service DoorDash using the promo code SPICYNUGGS to get a free 6-piece spicy nuggets.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

Thank you @chancetherapper and @Wendys . You just blessed me with spicy nugs pic.twitter.com/rcZLQc0x7Z — DJ Cuban Link (@luis5594) August 12, 2019

So happy @Wendys brought back the spicy nuggets!@chancetherapper shout out to you for making this possible 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cfBdSSI1Yx — Rogey Badogey (@winston_hawkins) August 12, 2019

Thank you @chancetherapper and @Wendys ❤️ My birthday week is starting off the right way!!! pic.twitter.com/0nWcVmxiOb — Jayna Crabb (@j_faye12) August 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.