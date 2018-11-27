Consumer

Ways you can give back on #GivingTuesday

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, you may need a palette cleanser from all the shopping and bargains by donating to a charity on Giving Tuesday. 

Giving Tuesday officially began in 2012 as a way for people to use their money to donate to a cause or charity, in addition to buying gifts for loved ones.

So where should you give on Giving Tuesday? 

A quick search of #GivingTuesday on Twitter brings up tons of different charities that are happily accepting donations, like Habitat For Humanity and Make-A-Wish. 

 

 

 

 

Giving Tuesday's website also has an entire list of local charities that are taking donations in case you want to keep your donations in your community. You can find that list here. 

Happy Giving! 

 

