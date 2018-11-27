Ways you can give back on #GivingTuesday

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, you may need a palette cleanser from all the shopping and bargains by donating to a charity on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday officially began in 2012 as a way for people to use their money to donate to a cause or charity, in addition to buying gifts for loved ones.

So where should you give on Giving Tuesday?

A quick search of #GivingTuesday on Twitter brings up tons of different charities that are happily accepting donations, like Habitat For Humanity and Make-A-Wish.

President Carter always talks about how time on a Habitat build site lifts his spirits. Now he’s encouraging everyone to give Habitat a lift this week on #GivingTuesday. pic.twitter.com/TCt7Y7ARRH — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) November 25, 2018

We’re gearing up for #GivingTuesday! It takes 183 donors, on average, to grant a wish, and this #GivingTuesday, we have a goal to raise enough to grant 30 wishes. Get a head start by giving today: https://t.co/dvH4OVrG07 pic.twitter.com/rURPSi0NyK — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) November 26, 2018

Please consider donating to Sea Shepherd Conservation Society Tomorrow on Giving Tuesday. Your generosity will help us to continue to Defend, Conserve, and Protect our Oceans, and the amazing animals that call them home.



To DONATE Visit: https://t.co/E3XrnYjtkb#GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/lgv4xQoflg — Sea Shepherd SSCS (@SeaShepherdSSCS) November 26, 2018

#GivingTuesday is right around the corner! Show your support tomorrow & make a donation to provide the healing power of music for our Veterans. You have the power to put the healing power of music in the hands of heroes. Any amount can make a huge difference to our Veterans. pic.twitter.com/ksYyIZS9BQ — Guitars For Vets (@guitarsforvets) November 26, 2018

Giving Tuesday's website also has an entire list of local charities that are taking donations in case you want to keep your donations in your community. You can find that list here.

Happy Giving!

Graham Media Group 2018