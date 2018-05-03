Consumer

Top 12 salads you must try in Houston

By Tanji Patton

Maison Pucha Bistro

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 salads you must try in Houston, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

  1. BCN Taste & Tradition
    Crudo of cod “Empedrat salad”, white bean, red onion, olives, green bell pepper, and tomato.
  2. Coltivare
    Grilled asparagus, frisée, spring pea tendrils, walnuts, crü di capra & anchovy vinaigrette.
  3. Emmaline
    First Place: escarole, soft-poached egg, peppered pancetta a, walnuts, caprino, lemon.
  4. Fresco Cafe Italiano
    Chef Roberto is known for his pasta dishes, but his salads don't disappoint. Try the octopus salad made with thin sliced kale, romaine, cabbage, carrots, red onions, taggiasca olives and tomatoes with house made lemon extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing. This restaurant is also a BYOB establishment, so don't forget to bring your favorite bottle of wine. 
  5. Hubbell & Hudson Bistro
    Roasted Beet Salad: Red & Yellow Beets, Granny Smith Apple, Whipped Goat Cheese, Wild Arugula, Toasted Almonds, Beet Vinaigrette.
  6. Kiran's
    Pistachio and Goat Cheese Salad: roasted beets, baby greens, poached pear, spicy cashews, house vinaigrette.
  7. Nick's Fish Dive & Oyster Bar
    Grilled Texas peaches, Buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, arugula, aged balsamic vinegar, tossed in a house-made lemon vinaigrette. 
  8. Maison Pucha Bistro
    Kale Chicken Salad- Tricolor quinoa & cauliflower, heirloom cherry tomatoes, oranges, pickled red onions, golden balsamic vinaigrette.
  9. Pax Americana
    Spring Greens, mizuna, red frill, radish, pea greens, thyme-honey vin., potato chips.
  10. Robard's
    Heirloom Carrot: Duck fat roasted carrots, cumin yogurt, carrot dressing.
  11. Roost
    Fresh blueberries, blueberry vinaigrette, local baby kale, ricotta salata, and Persian cucumber.
  12. Yauatcha
    Crispy duck Salad: with pomelo, pomegranate and pine nuts.

 

