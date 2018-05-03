HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 salads you must try in Houston, according to Good Taste.
Listed in alphabetical order:
- BCN Taste & Tradition
Crudo of cod “Empedrat salad”, white bean, red onion, olives, green bell pepper, and tomato.
- Coltivare
Grilled asparagus, frisée, spring pea tendrils, walnuts, crü di capra & anchovy vinaigrette.
- Emmaline
First Place: escarole, soft-poached egg, peppered pancetta a, walnuts, caprino, lemon.
- Fresco Cafe Italiano
Chef Roberto is known for his pasta dishes, but his salads don't disappoint. Try the octopus salad made with thin sliced kale, romaine, cabbage, carrots, red onions, taggiasca olives and tomatoes with house made lemon extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing. This restaurant is also a BYOB establishment, so don't forget to bring your favorite bottle of wine.
- Hubbell & Hudson Bistro
Roasted Beet Salad: Red & Yellow Beets, Granny Smith Apple, Whipped Goat Cheese, Wild Arugula, Toasted Almonds, Beet Vinaigrette.
- Kiran's
Pistachio and Goat Cheese Salad: roasted beets, baby greens, poached pear, spicy cashews, house vinaigrette.
- Nick's Fish Dive & Oyster Bar
Grilled Texas peaches, Buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, arugula, aged balsamic vinegar, tossed in a house-made lemon vinaigrette.
- Maison Pucha Bistro
Kale Chicken Salad- Tricolor quinoa & cauliflower, heirloom cherry tomatoes, oranges, pickled red onions, golden balsamic vinaigrette.
- Pax Americana
Spring Greens, mizuna, red frill, radish, pea greens, thyme-honey vin., potato chips.
- Robard's
Heirloom Carrot: Duck fat roasted carrots, cumin yogurt, carrot dressing.
- Roost
Fresh blueberries, blueberry vinaigrette, local baby kale, ricotta salata, and Persian cucumber.
- Yauatcha
Crispy duck Salad: with pomelo, pomegranate and pine nuts.
