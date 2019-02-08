Top 12 romantic dining spots in Houston

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 romantic eating spots in Houston, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Artisans

https://artisansrestaurant.com

3201 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77006

713-529-9111

Chef Jacques Fox has a wonderful story to share about the fine art of innovative French fare and you can taste his story in every bite.

Backstreet Cafe

https://www.backstreetcafe.net

1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

713-521-2239

Housed in a '30s-era house in River Oaks, the space is intimate and classic. If the weather is nice, you'll want to sit on the garden patio -- it's the perfect place to connect with your love!

Bistro Menil

1513 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006

https://bistromenil.com

713-904-3537

This charming space is one to consider when you have a taste for lobster bisque, porcini rubbed New York strip or roasted sea bass. After dinner, you can take a stroll around the gorgeous campus of the Menil collection.

Doris Metropolitan

https://dorismetropolitan.com/en/houston

2815 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

713-485-0466

This contemporary steakhouse offers an eclectic menu with a Mediterranean flair. The space is comfortably chic and boasts an in-house butchery for guests to view the different cuts of beef offered in the dishes. If you're wanting to keep it light, go for the octopus -- you won't be sorry!

La Table

https://latablehouston.com

1800 Post Oak Blvd #6110, Houston, TX 77056

713-439-1000

The ambience is perfect for any night, but especially for a romantic evening. La Table offers fabulous fine dining, but affordable, French-American cuisine in an intimate setting.

Le Colonial

http://www.lecolonialhouston.com

4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

713-629-4444

Vietnamese comfort foods, fusions of French-Asian cuisine and an incredibly warming atmosphere make this spot a win for a romantic dinner.

Masraff's

https://www.masraffs.com

1753 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

713-355-1975

Toast your partner and spark your romance by dining at Masraff's where you're guaranteed an elegant meal made with the freshest of ingredients.

Peli Peli Vintage Park

https://www.pelipeli.com

110 Vintage Park Blvd bldg j suite p, Houston, TX 77070

281-257-9500

Where else can you dine under a 30-foot tall Acacia tree complete with an illuminated sky? The atmosphere at Peli Peli is bold yet comfortable, and the service is impeccable.

Potente

https://www.potentehouston.com

1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

713-237-1515

Everything from braised Texas pheasant to succulent diver scallops is served and there is an extensive wine list to help accompany any dish with a sommelier on hand to help you with your selections.

Rainbow Lodge

https://www.rainbow-lodge.com

2011 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008

713-861-8666

If the idea of dinner in a Colorado cabin sounds romantic to you, then you will fall in love with the Rainbow Lodge! The seafood and wild game prepared in the kitchen is highlighted by the rustic charm the interior provides. There is something truly magical about the cozy 100-year-old log cabin on White Oak Bayou.

Robard's Steakhouse

https://www.robardssteakhouse.com/

2301 N Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-364-6400

This luxury steakhouse is nestled amongst the lush pines of The Woodlands Resort. Robard's is known for its juicy, unbelievably tender steaks and elegant sides and the romantic dining space allows for breathtaking views. Don't leave without taking a nightcap out back -- the patio is the perfect place relax under the stars with your love.

Yauatcha

https://www.yauatcha.com/houston/

5045 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

713-357-7588

A contemporary dim sum tea house with superb dishes. Share small plates with your love and enjoy a bottle of wine from their incredible wine list. The attention to detail at Yauatcha is complete, from the dining space itself to the presentation of each dish.

