Top 12 must-try crab cakes in Houston

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 crab cakes you must try in Houston, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

A'Bouzy

This lump crab cake is laced with flavor! After it's baked to perfection, it is put to rest on top of a smidge of lobster oil, crowned with sautéed shrimp and finished with a heavenly poblano cream sauce. Backstreet Cafe

Chef Hugo Ortega offers a fantastic crab cake packed with lump crab meat and drizzled with a red pepper buerre blanc. B&B Butcher's & Restaurant

There are more than just fantastic steaks at this Midtown hot spot, their crab cake is equally commendable! The sweetness of the crab meat pairs perfectly with the whole grain mustard cream sauce. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

This Houston favorite is known to dress up their crab cake with a decadent Cajun lobster cream sauce. Goode Company Seafood

Everything is all good at Goode Company seafood, including their jumbo lump crab cakes with shiitake mushroom sauce Grace's

Not your average crab cake here! This inventive dish is made with a Sriracha mayonnaise and served with a cold soba noodle salad with candied cashews. Liberty Kitchen

Ten ounces of goodness made with blue crab meat, dressed with modern greens, tomato and fries served with a house ravigote sauce. You can find this on the menu at the following locations and days of the week: Tuesdays -- Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette (4224 San Felipe); Saturdays -- at Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse (963 Bunker Hill Rd) Masraff's​​

This Baked Jumbo Lump Crab Cake is finished in a Bourbon Vanilla Reduction and Grain Mustard Aioli and happens to be 100 percent Gluten Free. Killen's Steakhouse

This sizable serving of jumbo lump crab, jumbo shrimp and tangy lemon butter sauce come together in harmony. Starfish

Pan fried to perfection just the way they should be, crispy on the outside, fresh and flavorful on the inside; finished with a lemon aioli. Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen

Almost every dish at Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen is a hit, but their crab cakes are phenomenal! In the picture: Fresh Texas crab with a light spice dressing served with avocado salata and tomatillo cream sauce. Truluck's

The crab cake wastes no space for fillers with large flavorful lumps of crabmeat complemented by a dilled tartar sauce. Pair this with a glass of sauvignon blanc and you have a winner!

