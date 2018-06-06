Top 12 Houston spots for ceviche

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 ceviches you must try in Houston, according to Good Taste.

Andes Café

Andes Café strives to provide a sense of unity between the distinct and dynamic cultures of Houston, and they do a stellar job at it. Chef David Guerrero takes us on a culinary journey through Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile. In the photo: Poached shrimp marinated in lime juice, sour orange, ketchup, mustard, and tomato. Served with pickled red onions, chifle, popcorn, and toasted corn. Batanga

If you happen to be in downtown Houston, I suggest you pop in to Batanga for a craft cocktail and a bowl of their delicious Texas Red Snapper Ceviche made with leche de tigre, mango puree, red onion and tomato. Broken Barrel

The ambiance, location, and quality of service create an ideal dining atmosphere. Located in Hughes Landing on Lake Woodlands, Chef Hilda Ysusi offers a delectable ceviche made with shrimp, whitefish, cucumber, jalapeño and crispy fava beans. Café Red Onion

Chef Rafael Galindo still reigns as The Pioneer of Gourmet Ceviche and his passion is evident in each dish. In the photo: Peruvian Cebiche with shrimp, whitefish, octopus, sweet plantain, yucca, red onion and fresh citrus juice. Caracol

Chef Hugo Ortega recreates his favorite dishes from the Mexican coasts with his signature award-winning touch.In the photo: Aguachile de Camaron - lime-cured shrimp, mandarin, lime, dry peppers, cucumber, black radish, red jalapeño Cuchara

Ceviche del día -- You never know what the special of the day will be, but you know it will be GOOD! The all-female kitchen staff doesn't disappoint. In the photo: Traditional Mexican Ceviche Cyclone Anaya's

There is nothing better than a seafood ceviche with succulent jumbo lump crabmeat, a side of plantain chips and a frosty margarita. Yes, please and thank you! Green Ceviche

Mexican, Peruvian, Caribbean, Hawaiian, Asian -- the choices are endless and the ingredients are always fresh! Hugo's

The Ceviche de Atun from Chef Hugo Ortega offers a mix of fresh tuna, mandarin, jicama, chile de agua, avocado. The dish is the perfect balance of sea and land. La Fisheria

If you happen to be downtown, make sure to swing by La Fisheria to taste their Aguachile de Camaron y Callo de Hacha, a dish of raw Gulf shrimp & bay scallops marinated with lime, serrano pepper, cilantro juice. After it's marinated to perfection, it's topped with red radish, cucumber and red onions. Latin Bites

Award-winning cuisine inspired by strong Peruvian roots. Their refreshing ceviches offer an exquisite balance of flavors. My favorite is the Peruvian Ceviche, a mix of Fresh white fish, limo pepper leche de tigre, sweet potato and Peruvian dried kernel corn called cancha. Xochi

The Robalo is an explosion of flavors you just don't want to stop eating. The bite of the serrano pepper is quickly cooled by the sweetness of the orange and the creamy avocado compliments the earthy flavors of the red onion and cilantro. In the photo: Robalo - sea bass, aguachile verde, cilantro, parsley, lime, orange, avocado, serrano, corn, red onion, cucumber, plantain tostada

