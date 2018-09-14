HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 Happy Hour spots in Houston, according to Good Taste.
PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston Happy Hour Spots
Listed in alphabetical order:
- B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Catch their Booze & Bites Social Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6pm. The Carpet Bagger Pizza is a happy hour hit at B&B Butcher's! This zesty pie is dotted with bacon, filet tip, fried oyster, blue cheese and drizzled with a tangy buffalo sauce.
- Brasserie du Parc
Monday-Friday 3-6pm
Inexpensive and delicious! For under $20, you can grab a glass of wine and a dish of succulent mussels that will make you smile with every bite.
- Café Annie
Happy Hour- 4pm-10pm Mon-Thurs, 4pm-10:30pm Friday’s and 5pm-10:30pmIf you happen to be in the Galleria area, be sure to pop in to Café Annie for some Bar Annie Nachos – Fresh tortilla chips topped with red chile beef, guacamole and refried black beans.
- Caracol
Happy Hour Monday – Friday, 3 to 6:30 pm. Order the Ostiones Asados and end your work day with a smile.
- Doris Metropolitan
Sun-Friday 5-6:30pm. You’ll want to try the Tuna Tartare, it’s a refreshing dish of high-quality tuna folded with a ginger emulsion, tobiko, radish, avocado and soy pearls.
- The Grove
Monday-Friday from 4-7pm. Go for the avocado toast, piled high with labne, black lentils, tomato, radish, rooftop basil, za'atar and Aleppo. This heavenly appetizer and a glass of wine will only set you back $10.
- Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room
This Heights eatery hosts Happy Hour every Tuesday-Friday; drinks are on happy hour from 11am-6:30pm and the bites menu is available from 4-6:30pm. New on the menu this month, Chef Kathy’s Fabulous $7 Flatbreads! Try one sheeted with slices of prosciutto, figs, ricotta, lemon zest and honey, or with roasted garlic, bresaola, arugula and Parmigiano Reggiano. I say both are a winner!
- Le Colonial
Le Colonial hosts Social hour upstairs every day from 5-7pm offering $8 bar bites along with select cocktails and wines. Draft beers $5. I recommend the Cha Gio, a plate of delicate crispy rice paper rolls of shrimp, pork & Asian mushrooms laced with fresh mint and cilantro served with a chili lime dipping sauce.
- Nick’s Fish Dive & Oyster Bar
For our friends in The Woodlands, I recommend Nicks’ Fish Dive & Oyster Bar on The Woodlands Waterway. Every Monday guests flock to Nick’s for ½ off bottles of wine (all day), 50¢ Gulf Oysters and $24 a dozen East Coast Oysters from 3-6pm. I suggest you make a reservation, they do fill up fast!
- Pondicheri
Happy Hour weekdays 5-7p. $5 draughts, $8 cocktails and $9 wines by the glass. You’ll be sorry if you don’t try “The Slumdog”- it’s a pumpkin bun with pickled mayo, peanut chutney and a chickpea dog topped with cucumber pickles.
- The Rainbow Lodge
This charming cabin is one of Houston’s best restaurants, and a special treat for guests looking for a relaxing happy hour. Happy Hour is Tuesday – Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. (the restaurant is closed on Mondays). If you’re looking for comfort, try the Quail Bites, they’re served with white cheddar organic grits and bourbon bacon gravy.
- Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Nothing screams happy hour like tacos and margaritas! Head to Sylvia’s for happy hour at one of their two locations. Monday all day; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 4-7 pm; Thursday 11 am to 7 pm.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.