HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 Happy Hour spots in Houston, according to Good Taste.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston Happy Hour Spots

Listed in alphabetical order:

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Catch their Booze & Bites Social Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6pm. The Carpet Bagger Pizza is a happy hour hit at B&B Butcher's! This zesty pie is dotted with bacon, filet tip, fried oyster, blue cheese and drizzled with a tangy buffalo sauce. Brasserie du Parc

Monday-Friday 3-6pm

Inexpensive and delicious! For under $20, you can grab a glass of wine and a dish of succulent mussels that will make you smile with every bite. Café Annie

Happy Hour- 4pm-10pm Mon-Thurs, 4pm-10:30pm Friday’s and 5pm-10:30pmIf you happen to be in the Galleria area, be sure to pop in to Café Annie for some Bar Annie Nachos – Fresh tortilla chips topped with red chile beef, guacamole and refried black beans. Caracol

Happy Hour Monday – Friday, 3 to 6:30 pm. Order the Ostiones Asados and end your work day with a smile. Doris Metropolitan

Sun-Friday 5-6:30pm. You’ll want to try the Tuna Tartare, it’s a refreshing dish of high-quality tuna folded with a ginger emulsion, tobiko, radish, avocado and soy pearls. The Grove

Monday-Friday from 4-7pm. Go for the avocado toast, piled high with labne, black lentils, tomato, radish, rooftop basil, za'atar and Aleppo. This heavenly appetizer and a glass of wine will only set you back $10. Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room

This Heights eatery hosts Happy Hour every Tuesday-Friday; drinks are on happy hour from 11am-6:30pm and the bites menu is available from 4-6:30pm. New on the menu this month, Chef Kathy’s Fabulous $7 Flatbreads! Try one sheeted with slices of prosciutto, figs, ricotta, lemon zest and honey, or with roasted garlic, bresaola, arugula and Parmigiano Reggiano. I say both are a winner! Le Colonial

Le Colonial hosts Social hour upstairs every day from 5-7pm offering $8 bar bites along with select cocktails and wines. Draft beers $5. I recommend the Cha Gio, a plate of delicate crispy rice paper rolls of shrimp, pork & Asian mushrooms laced with fresh mint and cilantro served with a chili lime dipping sauce. Nick’s Fish Dive & Oyster Bar

For our friends in The Woodlands, I recommend Nicks’ Fish Dive & Oyster Bar on The Woodlands Waterway. Every Monday guests flock to Nick’s for ½ off bottles of wine (all day), 50¢ Gulf Oysters and $24 a dozen East Coast Oysters from 3-6pm. I suggest you make a reservation, they do fill up fast! Pondicheri

Happy Hour weekdays 5-7p. $5 draughts, $8 cocktails and $9 wines by the glass. You’ll be sorry if you don’t try “The Slumdog”- it’s a pumpkin bun with pickled mayo, peanut chutney and a chickpea dog topped with cucumber pickles. The Rainbow Lodge

This charming cabin is one of Houston’s best restaurants, and a special treat for guests looking for a relaxing happy hour. Happy Hour is Tuesday – Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. (the restaurant is closed on Mondays). If you’re looking for comfort, try the Quail Bites, they’re served with white cheddar organic grits and bourbon bacon gravy. Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Nothing screams happy hour like tacos and margaritas! Head to Sylvia’s for happy hour at one of their two locations. Monday all day; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 4-7 pm; Thursday 11 am to 7 pm.

