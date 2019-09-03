Too good to be true? Foam claims to keep sinks, drains clean and stink-free

Nothing's worse than a stinky sink or garbage disposal. Trapped, rotting food can be quite smelly. The odor is sometimes hard to eliminate.

Sani360 Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer is a foam that claims to clean and deodorize your disposal and sinks.

You can buy it at Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond or Amazon. When KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis found it at CVS, it was on sale for $5.

Three Steps

1- Run the hot water in your sink for one minute after you have cleared out the garbage disposal.

2- Shake the Sani360 can vigorously.

3- Spray the Sani360 foam down the disposal continuously until the foam comes up over the rubber gasket.

You can rinse the foam away after 10 minutes or just let it air dry. Sami360 can also be used on bathroom sinks and drains. The product claims with weekly use, it can prevent smelly and clogged sinks.

Claim

Cleans and deodorizes garbage disposals and sinks.

Verdict

True.

There are other natural remedies for cleaning and deodorizing sinks and garbage disposals. The most common is baking soda and vinegar followed by boiling water. For $5, Davis finds Sani360 more convenient and easier to use.

The can says you will get two months of use out of it if you use it on one sink weekly. The normal price, if you don't find it on sale, is $9.99.

