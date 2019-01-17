Tips for how to get the best bang for your buck for your 2019 travels

HOUSTON - We are just 17 days into 2019. Do you know where you are going this year?

Travel industry insiders say now is the time to make a travel bucket list and start planning your trips to get the best fares and rates.

According to travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore, spring travel flights should be booked 90 days in advance for the best rates. That means right about now.

For summer, booking 47 days in advance is enough, and for fall travel you'll want to book 69 days in advance, or around late June.

Many call Aug. 23 "cheap flight day" because it has shown to be a day airfares are lowest when booked on that day, or booked earlier with an Aug. 23 departure date.

For those who are not big into planning, cruises are a convenient option.

"You want to look at the types of trips like a cruise ship where you can book it and not have to think about it until you leave, where everything is taken care of for you," Tornatore said.

There are cruises sailing out of Galveston year-round, but if you are looking to get on the Disney Wonder, you'll have to wait until it returns to port in November.

Wherever you go, if you are looking to save some money, consider opening a Southwest Airlines credit card.

If you open one of three Southwest Rapid Rewards cards by Feb. 11 and charge and pay off at least $4,000, you will get a free companion pass for anywhere you fly on Southwest through the end of 2019.

That means you can book a flight to anywhere Southwest flies and pay for your ticket and a companion flies for free.

If you have a family of four and each parent got a card, you could essentially buy two tickets and get two free.

