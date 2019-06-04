This is where kids can make free craft projects all this week

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Summer just got a little craftier. Michaels is offering free kid craft projects all week.

The free projects run through Friday, June 7. The projects are inspired by "backyard discoveries," according to the craft company’s website.

All of the supplies are included free.

The first 100 attendees per store will get a $5 coupon to use while in the store.

The remaining daily schedule includes:

• Tuesday, June 4, 4 to 6 p.m.: Woven turtle

• Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden

• Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar

• Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs







