Thinking of quitting? Here's what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - A CBS News poll found that more than half of Americans with full-time jobs daydream about leaving at least once in a while.

According to Thebalancecareers.com, some of the most common reasons people leave their jobs are because of relationships, lack of management recognition or being bored and unchallenged by work. But how you quit makes a huge difference.

The average person changes jobs 12 times during their career. Forty-six percent of workers surveyed by Randstad said that they had considered quitting their job. But what do you need to do before you say “I quit”?

First, check your emergency fund. Make sure you can pay several months of expenses. Experts say, in theory, if you are looking to earn $60,000 a year, your job search could take six months, one month for every $10,000 in salary.

Next, look for a temporary income to have a steady cash flow, things like being a part-time bookkeeper or being a dog sitter through the Rover app.

Certified financial planner Newlin Archinal, CFP, AIF, Integrity Wealth Consulting, LLC, says to check the benefits that you will be leaving behind.

“Vacation time, No. 1. A lot of employers provide paid vacation and if you walk away from that you’ve just left money on the table,” Archinal said.

Also, look into the continuation of your health coverage and what are the implications for your retirement plans. If you borrowed money from your 401k, do you need to pay it back immediately if you quit?

Archinal told Ivanhoe, “You literally have to develop a game plan before you eat the last piece of going away cake.”

When you do quit, give your employer at least a two-week notice and put it in writing. When looking for your new employer, compare 401k contributions and look into other health benefits. If you would rather stay, look into finding a different position or changing job duties or maybe try to get a raise.

By the way, you aren’t the only one who thinks about you quitting, bosses want to know which employees might quit sooner rather than later. IBM has an AI program that can help determine who’s who.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Keon Broadnax, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.

