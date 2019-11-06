These are the best nachos spots in Houston, as shared by KPRC 2 viewers

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Nachos are one of the joys of living, but where can you get the best offering in the Houston area?

KPRC 2 asked on social media and viewers answered with their recommendations – and there were many.

Happy National Nachos Day! Where do you get the best nachos in the Houston area? Let us know and we'll put a list together of the best spots. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Here are just some of the establishments repeatedly mentioned on our posts.

Aguirre’s

27727 Tomball Parkway,

Tomball, TX 77375

Alma Latina

2203 N Shepherd Dr.

Houston Texas 77008



Taqueria Aranda’s

Multiple locations

Bodega’s Taco Shop

1200 Binz #160

Houston, TX 77004

Chacho’s

Multiple locations



Cheddar’s

Multiple locations



Chuy’s

Multiple locations



El Jimador

Multiple locations



Goode Company Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive



Griff’s

3416 Roseland St,

Houston, TX 77006



Gringo’s

Multiple locations



Harris County Smokehouse

19811 Northwest Fwy,

Houston, TX 77065



Jax’s Grill

Multiple locations



Las Ventanas Restaurant

14555 Grisby Rd,

Houston, TX 77079



Lucky’s Pub

Multiple locations



Molina’s Cantina

Multiple locations



Nacho Nachos

1330 Broadway Street

Pearland, Texas

Ninfa’s on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd

Houston, TX 77003



Pappasito’s

Multiple locations



Ranchito

6873 S. Gessner​​​​​​​

Houston, TX 77036

Soulfood Vegan

2901 Emancipation Ave

Houston, TX 77004

Taqueria Tepatitlan

4720 North Main St.

Houston TX 77009

Where would you add to our list? Let us know in the comments!

