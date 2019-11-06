Consumer

These are the best nachos spots in Houston, as shared by KPRC 2 viewers

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
HOUSTON - Nachos are one of the joys of living, but where can you get the best offering in the Houston area?

KPRC 2 asked on social media and viewers answered with their recommendations – and there were many. 

Here are just some of the establishments repeatedly mentioned on our posts.

Aguirre’s

27727 Tomball Parkway,
Tomball, TX 77375 

Alma Latina

2203 N Shepherd Dr. 
Houston Texas 77008


Taqueria Aranda’s

Multiple locations

 

Bodega’s Taco Shop

1200 Binz #160
Houston, TX 77004

Chacho’s

Multiple locations


Cheddar’s

Multiple locations


Chuy’s

Multiple locations


El Jimador

Multiple locations


Goode Company Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive


Griff’s

3416 Roseland St,
Houston, TX 77006


Gringo’s

Multiple locations


Harris County Smokehouse
19811 Northwest Fwy,
Houston, TX 77065


Jax’s Grill

Multiple locations


Las Ventanas Restaurant

14555 Grisby Rd,
Houston, TX 77079


Lucky’s Pub
Multiple locations


Molina’s Cantina
Multiple locations


Nacho Nachos
1330 Broadway Street
Pearland, Texas

 

Ninfa’s on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd
Houston, TX 77003


Pappasito’s

Multiple locations


Ranchito

6873 S. Gessner​​​​​​​
Houston, TX 77036

 

Soulfood Vegan

2901 Emancipation Ave
Houston, TX 77004

 

Taqueria Tepatitlan 
4720 North Main St.
Houston TX 77009

Where would you add to our list? Let us know in the comments!

 

