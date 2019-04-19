The Smoking Pot CBD coffee shop picks 4/20 date to open

HOUSTON - A CBD coffee shop in the Houston area will open its doors on -- you guessed it -- April 20.

The Smoking Pot Coffee Shop in the Spring Branch area will offer CBD-infused coffee and other products containing CBD oil, including dark chocolate treats and cake pops.

According to its Facebook event page, the shop "will be serving unique blends of coffee including a variety of CBD infusion coffee and products."

Photos from the store's Facebook and Instagram pages, the storefront features a green-tinged The Smoking Pot Coffee Shop sign and another sign that reads CBD Coffee, with the CBD a green-and-white marijuana leaf pattern.

Several green lights bathe the exterior of the store at night.

The shop will open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. this Saturday and have those hours moving forward.

The Smoking Pot Coffee Shop is located at 8510 Longpoint Road, Houston, TX 77055.

CBD is derived from the hemp plant, which is related to the marijuana plant. CBD does not itself cause a "high," according to the World Health Organization.

A few years ago, CBD became legal under the Compassionate Care Act, which allowed its use in children with severe epilepsy.

The Food and Drug Administration only backs the claims that CBD may help with some types of epilepsy. All other health claims are under investigation.

Another CBD coffee shop is expected to open in east downtown Houston in the summer, according to Houston Eater.

An Army veteran opened CBD MED in Baytown in March.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct address of the shop.

