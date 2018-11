We did the work: Check out Black Friday discounts at your favorite stores

Black Friday is just days away.

HOUSTON - Black Friday shopping is finally here.

Many stores are offering sales on everything from electronics - a Black Friday favorite - to cookware and other basic household items.

Popular stores like Target, Kohl's, Best Buy and Macy's are opening at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day and will remain open or re-open for Black Friday.

Walmart will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain open through Friday. JCPenny and Game Stop will open at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday respectively.

For a full list of store hours along with all the ads from each store visit Blackfriday.com.

Target Black Friday Ad 2018

Walmart Black Friday Ad 2018

Best Buy Black Friday Ad 2018

