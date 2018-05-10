Why telemarketers may have to pay you $1,200

If your phone number was on the National Do Not Call Registry, but you still got a phone call from Dish Network, you could get $1,200.

A federal judge has ruled that the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when it called more than 18,066 numbers between May 11, 2010 and Aug. 1, 2011. Now it's part of a class action lawsuit.

The attorneys heading up the class action suit have created a website where you can enter your phone number to find out if it was one of the numbers Dish Network unlawfully called.

If it is, you can submit a claim until June 18.





Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.