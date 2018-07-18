Target gives teachers discount through July 21: This is what you need to know

HOUSTON - Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on some classroom supplies through July 21.

It’s the first time the retailer has run the discount, which includes pens, pencils, crayons and markers, notebooks, binders, folders, arts and crafts, classroom storage and organization, tissues, hand sanitizer and more.

A Target blog post said teachers should go to Target.com/teacherprep and verify their name, email and school ZIP code. Then Target will send a coupon to use in a store or a promotional code to use online.

