Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

HOUSTON - People in Midtown have a new place to pick up groceries and a variety of other items.

On Thursday, Whole Foods Market celebrated the grand opening of its location at 515 Elgin Street, where people got to indulge in free coffee, product samples, music and more.

On top of the freebies, the first 200 people to visit the new 40,400-square-foot store received a custom Whole Foods Market Midtown Houston canvas bag and a saving card with an amount ranging from $5 to $100.

The store will offer the usual items and people will also be able to purchase made-to-order smoothies from JuiceLand or coffee from Briggo Coffee.

Here is a look inside the brand-new store and some of its features:

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

Whole Foods Market Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Market in Midtown.

The store is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.