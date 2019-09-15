Subway introduces new, limited-time, pit-smoked brisket sub

HOUSTON - Subway is getting some Southerners' attention with its new sub.
The fast-food chain launched its limited-edition, pit-smoked brisket sub Sept. 5.
The brisket sub will be offered at participating restaurants until Nov. 7, so barbecue lovers may want to get a taste before it all runs out. The new sandwich will have smoked brisket, cheddar cheese and a zesty barbecue sauce, served between pieces of freshly baked Italian bread.
Customers can purchase the brisket sub for $6.99 for a 6-inch or $10.99 for the 12-inch.
