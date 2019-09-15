Consumer

Subway introduces new, limited-time, pit-smoked brisket sub

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

Photo: Subway - Facebook

HOUSTON - Subway is getting some Southerners' attention with its new sub. 

The fast-food chain launched its limited-edition, pit-smoked brisket sub Sept. 5. 

More Headlines

 

The brisket sub will be offered at participating restaurants until Nov. 7, so barbecue lovers may want to get a taste before it all runs out. The new sandwich will have smoked brisket, cheddar cheese and a zesty barbecue sauce, served between pieces of freshly baked Italian bread. 

Customers can purchase the brisket sub for $6.99 for a 6-inch or $10.99 for the 12-inch. 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.