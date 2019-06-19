Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling its frozen spinach after finding traces of listeria.

Both the regular and organic versions have pulled from stores after the company found bacteria in its random testing.

The products were sold in 19 states with use-by-dates of December 20-21.

No illnesses have been reported from eating contaminated spinach, but listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, and miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Anyone who has this product in their freezer can check the Food and Drug Administration website for identifying information to see if you need to discard it.

The product can also be returned to a store for a full refund.



