Some Kotex tampons recalled after reports of pieces left in body

HOUSTON - Some Kotex tampons were recalled Wednesday after reports that the feminine products left pieces inside the body of customers.

Kimberly-Clark, the company that makes Kotex tampons, said the recall is limited to the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, that was manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16, 20,18 and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018.

According to the company’s statements, some customers have reported that the tampons unravel upon removal. Some have also reported that they have had to seek medical attention to remove pieces of the tampon that were left inside the body. Some infections and other injuries have also been reported.

Customers can identify the recalled products by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. Customers can also use the lot number checker provided at UbyKotex.com or call 888-255-9499 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday. Click here to view a list of affected lot numbers.

Retailers have been told to remove the product from their stores.

Customers who have the recalled tampons in their possession should stop using them immediately, according to the company.

“Consumers who experience vaginal injury (pain, bleeding, or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching or swelling), urogenital infections (bladder and/or vaginal bacterial and/or yeast infections), or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product should seek immediate medical attention,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.