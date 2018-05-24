Consumer

Selfies: Could they be unhealthy?

By Haley Hernandez - Health Reporter

HOUSTON - Experts  are  looking  at  whether  taking  and  sharing  too  many  self-images  is  part  of  a  bigger  problem. Often, they say, people are posting to boost their mood or compare their lives to others.

“It  ends  up  having  to  do  something  with  our  brain  chemistry,  I  think,  people  are  trying  to  treat  their  brain, stimulate  positive  chemistry,” said Dr. Scott Bea from Cleveland Clinic.

A  recent  study  looked  at  a  group  of  students  and  related  their selfie  taking  behavior  to  six  categories  including:  self-confidence,  attention  seeking,  mood  modification,  environmental  enhancement,  conformity  and  social  competition.  

Researchers  say  that  looking  at  the  changing  landscape  of  technology  might  help  gain  a  better  understanding  of  how  over-using  technology  can  lead  to  addictive behaviors.  

Bea  did  not  take  part  in  the  research,  but  says  that  selfie-taking  only  becomes  a  problem  when  it  causes  us  to  become  too  self-aware because focusing  too  much  on  ourselves  tends  to  enhance  bad  feelings and  sometimes  we  will  take  measures  to  try  to  counteract  those  bad  feelings  and  they’re  not  always  healthy.  For example,  a  close  selfie  distance  is  prompting  an  uptick  in  plastic  surgery.

“Stay  away  from  your  phone  for  periods  of  time;  try  not  to  access  it,  so  that  you  gain  governance.  When  we’re getting  involved  with  our  emotional  brain,  it  really  overrides  our  pre-frontal  cortex. The  part  of  our  brain  that helps  make  good  decisions,  plan, predict  the  future,  consequences  of  our  behaviors,” Bea said.

Bea  said  we  don’t  have  to  cut  out  selfies  all  together  to  have  a  healthy  relationship  with  social  media.  He  says  it’s  okay  to  have  some  fun  with  it,  but  just don’t  get  swept  away.
 

