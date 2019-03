HOUSTON - Selena, the beloved "Queen of Tejano," is the subject of a new Forever 21 collection called "The White Rose Collection."

The collection for women and men includes tops featuring Selena photos, skirts, jeans, jewelry, shoes, hats and other accessories. Pieces range in price from $3.90 to $49.50.

Selena Quintanilla Perez was shot and killed March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club.

