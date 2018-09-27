Saving you money at the grocery store when it comes to buying meat

HOUSTON - Americans ate an average of 55.6 pounds of beef per person in 2016. Here in Texas, that number is even higher. Our penchant for prime cuts of steak can be pricey, but consumer expert Amy Davis wanted to know if steak lovers could really taste the difference between discount filet mignon and an expensive cut.

At 99 Ranch Market, Davis found filet mignon for $7.99 a pound. The butcher sliced it one inch thick so it could be thrown on a grill.

There are three of the Asian markets in the Houston area. They carry a huge selection of fresh produce and meat.

At HEB, she picked up filet mignon for $22.99 a pound.

Channel 2 chief photographer and self-proclaimed grill master Byron Nichols volunteered to cook them both. Right away, he noticed differences in the two steaks.

"The 99 Ranch Market steak is cut differently," he told Davis. "It looks a little soggy versus the HEB steak which is all intact and looks like it's dried out a little."

There was more marbling in the HEB filet than in the 99 Ranch Market steak.

Byron seasoned the steaks the same, adding only salt and pepper. On the grill, he was shooting for the same medium rare finish. The Ranch Market steaks cooked much faster because they were not as thick as the HEB steaks. When they were finished, Byron plated the steaks, cut them into bite-sized pieces and then we called in the taste testers.

We only asked which steak they liked best. In the end, just two out of twelve testers preferred the less expensive filet from 99 Ranch Market.

"It was a little bit tough and chewy," said taste tester Brian Matthews.

Everyone agreed the HEB steak was more tender, but 4 out of 5 people liked the flavor of the cheaper steak.

"I thought the taste was very good," reporter Ryan Korsgard told Davis.

This was not a runaway win for the cheaper steak. The majority of the taste testers preferred the pricier steak; but said they would still eat the less expensive cut, especially if you were making kabobs or using it in an entree and not serving it as a filet.

