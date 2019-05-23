Save on energy-efficient appliances on Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON - This weekend, you can save big money on energy-efficient products. The Energy Star sales tax holiday runs from Saturday through midnight on Memorial Day.

Among the qualifying products are air conditioners, refrigerators, ceiling fans, clothes washers, dishwashers and incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs with the Energy Star label. Some Energy Star items, like dryers, freezers, water heaters and wine refrigerators, are not included.

For the full list of what is tax-free and what is not, check out the Texas Comptroller’s site.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy.



