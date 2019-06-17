Save money on a designer wedding gown; Make money selling yours after your big day

HOUSTON - Marry Go Round Bridal Boutique at 807 W Gray Street has been saving brides-to-be money for 13 years.

The little shop doesn't advertise, and you won't find it at bridal shows and fairs. It uses social media and word of mouth to attract new customers.

Here are three things you need to know:

Where does it get its dresses?

Marry Go Round owner Kaytlyn Fitzhenry says many Houston boutiques bring their sample gowns to her shop when designers come out with their new collections.

"Every 6 months, a designer will come out with a new collection, like spring, summer, fall, winter," explained Fitzhenry. "And after six months, they only keep a few individual dresses from that collection. So they bring the rest of the collection to us to sell. So the sample gowns we get to sell for like 50% off."

The dresses from other bridal shops are brand new with tags. Other dresses are on consignment. If you want to make money from your dress, you can bring it in. If they sell your dress, you get 50% of the sale price.

Are there restrictions on what dresses they will consign?

"You're not gonna find your grandmother's dress here. Everything is current. Less than 2 years old," said Fitzhenry.

If your dress is more than two years old, Marry Go Round won't take it.

When and how can you shop?

If you are just browsing, drop in anytime. You'll also find shoes, jewelry and hair pieces. When you are ready to try on dresses, you need to make an appointment.

Marry Go Round gets new dresses in daily. They post those to their Instagram and Facebook page. If you see something you like, you can call and make an appointment.

Facebook: @MarryGoRoundBridal807

Instagram: @MarryGoRoundBridal

