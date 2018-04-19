Salvation Army's high-end pop-up shop benefits those in need

HOUSTON - If you love a good deal and helping others, you won't want to miss one of the most popular pop-up charity sales in Houston. The Salvation Army Women's Auxillary Chic Boutique opens its doors Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Uptown Park at 1131-08 Uptown Park Blvd.

The entire shop is set up like a store. High-end donated clothes, shoes and handbags were carefully curated and sorted to make it easy to browse.

"Every day you'll find something new on the rack," said volunteer Stick Delaup.

Over the last 12 months, volunteers have collected the best donations to fill The Chic Boutique. On the shoe rack, we found Manolos, Ferragamo and Cole Hahn brands starting at $20.

This is the 14th year for the sale. This year, there are many more brand new items that still have tags on them donated by stores and local boutiques. Last year, the sale raised $930,000 in four days. The money went back to Salvation Army programs and local shelters.

"Some of the things that they have provided are mattresses, washers and dryers," said Salvation Army's Major Melody Davis.

"When you buy a shirt for $15, you're buying a life vest for a child to learn how to swim during the summer months," said volunteer Leigh Alvarez.

The Chic Boutique is only open through Saturday, April 21.

Here are the hours each day:

April 18 - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a $20 donation at the door

April 19 and 20 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 21 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



