Restaurant Report Card: Rodent droppings found by inspectors

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here's a rundown of the restaurants that were found to have violated the health department's standards this week.
Tainan Bistro
9306 Bellaire
Violations: Discovered rodent waste by the water heater and by the back storage area.
Café Sonata
9510 Beechnut
Violations: Discovered rodent excrement in the food storage area.
Wing Kee
6938 Wilcrest Drive
Violations: Inspectors found rodent droppings on the floor under the dishwasher. Here a ticket was issued to the restaurant for this violation.
Nam Giao Bakery And Restaurant
6938 Wilcrest Drive
Violations: Inspectors discovered rodent waste on the floor and on the utensil shelves in the kitchen.
