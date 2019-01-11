Restaurant Report Card: Rodent droppings found by inspectors

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here's a rundown of the restaurants that were found to have violated the health department's standards this week.

Tainan Bistro

9306 Bellaire

Violations: Discovered rodent waste by the water heater and by the back storage area.

Café Sonata

9510 Beechnut

Violations: Discovered rodent excrement in the food storage area.

Wing Kee

6938 Wilcrest Drive

Violations: Inspectors found rodent droppings on the floor under the dishwasher. Here a ticket was issued to the restaurant for this violation.

Nam Giao Bakery And Restaurant

6938 Wilcrest Drive

Violations: Inspectors discovered rodent waste on the floor and on the utensil shelves in the kitchen.

