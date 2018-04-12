Restaurant Report Card: Eateries cited for roach infestations, slime in ice machines

Frenchy’s - 3455 S. Dairy Ashford - Violation: Slime in the ice machine. Food not safe for human consumption (ice), observed pink and black slime in the ice machine.

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card April 12, 2018

Vi's Sandwiches restaurant report April, 12, 2018

Sabo Suya restaurant report April, 12, 2018

Frenchy's restaurant report April, 12, 2018

Candelaris Pizzeria restaurant report April, 12, 2018

Church's restaurant report April, 12, 2018

