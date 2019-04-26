Recalls

RECALL: Kids II sleeping rocker recalled after 5 infant deaths

By The Associated Press
KPRC2

Images of the Kids II sleeping rocker being recalled

Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the past seven years.

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys R Us.

It comes just two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million of its similar Rock 'n Play sleepers in which more than 30 babies died over a decade.

The deaths in both sleepers occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. The sleepers are soft padded cradles that rock or vibrate to help put babies to sleep.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that anyone who bought the Kids II sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher by contacting Kids II.

The recall covers all models of Kids II sleeping rockers, which were sold for between $40 and $80.

Style Number

Product Name

10081

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10126

Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy

10127

Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

10148

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

10178

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10289

Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

10292

Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton

10320

Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb

10380

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

10568

Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

10729

Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

10872

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

10888

DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley

10890

DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington

11021

Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

11022

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

11063

Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley

11164

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

11171

Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

11357

Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

11429

Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

11714

DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders

11792

Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan

11894

Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN

11895

Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI

11962

Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn

12115

Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display

60130

Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

60131

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60163

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60327

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

60328

Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

60331

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

60401

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

60600

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

60635

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

