RECALL: Kids II sleeping rocker recalled after 5 infant deaths

Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the past seven years.

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys R Us.

It comes just two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million of its similar Rock 'n Play sleepers in which more than 30 babies died over a decade.

The deaths in both sleepers occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. The sleepers are soft padded cradles that rock or vibrate to help put babies to sleep.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that anyone who bought the Kids II sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher by contacting Kids II.

The recall covers all models of Kids II sleeping rockers, which were sold for between $40 and $80.

Style Number Product Name 10081 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper 10126 Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy 10127 Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy 10148 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe 10178 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper 10289 Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge 10292 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton 10320 Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb 10380 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion 10568 Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper 10729 Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper 10872 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra 10888 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley 10890 DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington 11021 Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts 11022 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms 11063 Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley 11164 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion 11171 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES 11357 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON 11429 Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden 11714 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders 11792 Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan 11894 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN 11895 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI 11962 Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn 12115 Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display 60130 Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine 60131 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper 60163 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper 60327 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson 60328 Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse 60331 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb 60401 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels 60600 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow 60635 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

