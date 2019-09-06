Recall issued for Walker Edison Children's Bunk Beds due to fall, injury hazards

Walker Edison Furniture company recalls its children's bunk beds due to a fall and injury hazard, company officials announced on Thursday.

The recall involves Walker Edison's Twin Cottage bunk beds. Company officials said the support board on the bunk beds can break, posing a risk of falling and injury hazards. There were two incidents reported of the bunk bed's support boards breaking, but no injuries reported.

Customers who purchased its recalled product from July 2018 through April 2019 are advised to stop using the bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture for free replacement and installation, company officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.