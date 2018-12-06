Infant liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled

Several lots of infant liquid ibuprofen are being recalled due to the bottles potentially containing higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

Monmouth Junction, New Jersey-based Tris Pharma said the voluntary recall covers 0.5-ounce bottles of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 MG per 1.25 mL, sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar.

The medication is sold under the brand names Equate, CVS Health and Family Wellness.

"There is a remote possibility that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug, and therefore may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury," according to a news release from the the pharmaceutical company.

Adverse effects can include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, diarrhea, tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding, the company said.

However, Tris Pharma said in the news release that it has not received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication covered in the recall.

The recalled lots from Walmart are 00717009A, 00717015, and 00717024A. They feature expiration dates of 02/19, 04/19 and 08/19.

The CVS Pharmacy recalled lot number is 00717024A with an expiration date of

08/19, while the recalled lot from Family Dollar is 00717024A with an expiration date of 08/19.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Tris Pharma's customer service at 732-940-0358 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or via email at micc_tris@vigilarebp.com.

If you have experienced any problems from using the medication, contact your doctor or healthcare provider.

