Check your pantry: Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled

HOUSTON - Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies have been recalled by its parent company.

Mondelez Global LLC announced a voluntary recall for some of its 13 oz. bags of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies in the United States. The cookies might contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient," the company said.

That ingredient might cause adverse health effects.

According to the company, consumers in the U.S. who have the product should not eat it and the recall is limited only the following items.

Here's the specific recall information:

Description: CHIPS AHOY CHEWY COOKIE (13 OZ)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 03223 4

Best When Used By Dates (located on the left top side of the package by the lift tab):

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

Anyone with questions can call the company 24/7 at 1-844-366-1171 to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

