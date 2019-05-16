Check your lunch: H-E-B ready-to-eat salad being recalled

HOUSTON - A ready-to-eat salad sold at H-E-B stores is being recalled over concerns about undeclared allergens being in the food.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the salads that were made between May 10 and May 13 contain anchovies, a known allergen.

The product being recalled is the 9.65-ounce H-E-B Meal Simple Chef Salad with Homestyle Ranch Dressing and best-by dates of May 18 and May 20 on the label. The product also bears establishment number EST. P-27399 on the USDA mark of inspection.

The product has been pulled from shelves, officials said.

According to officials, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Anyone who has this product should throw it away or return it to the store at which it was purchased.

More information can be found at FSIS.USDA.gov.

