Quick, easy beach hacks to add to your summer checklist

HOUSTON - You'll probably make at least one trip to the beach this summer. It's all fun and games until it comes time to make the drive home and your car feels like a sand pit.

Here are some easy beach hacks to add to your summer sun checklist to make your trip more enjoyable:

KPRC These are some quick and easy hacks that will make your trip to the beach a breeze.

- Instead of loading down your cooler with ice, freeze Kool-Aid pouches and juice boxes ahead of time. Put those in the cooler to keep snacks and other drinks cold. By the end of your day when your snacks are gone, the kids can enjoy Kool-aid or juice slushies.

- Bring an empty baby wipes container or empty sunscreen bottle to hide valuables like keys and money.

- A yoga mat can help add cushion under your beach towel and repel sand.

- Instead of buying more plastic sand castle supplies, raid your kitchen and craft supplies for items that will work just as well. Thinks cups, funnels, salsa bowls and even paint brushes.

- Putting your phone in a Ziploc bag on the beach keeps the sand out of it and still lets you swipe the screen.

- When it's time to head home, sprinkle baby powder on your skin to help remove stuck-on sand.

- When you park your car, turn your steering wheel all the way around so the top is facing down toward your lap. Now you won't burn your hands on it when you need to leave.

