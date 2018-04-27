Putting mold, mildew removers to the test: Which products are best for the money

HOUSTON - The nice weather may make you want to get outside and get your yard cleaned up. In some cases, that means removing stubborn mold and mildew. Consumer expert Amy Davis is testing products to find out which work best to get your yard ready for the summer.

Mold grows on siding, decks, fences and cement driveways and pavers. It's a common problem in our humid climate. There are a ton of products marketed to instantly eliminate the stuff.

Consumer expert Amy Davis picked six. to show you how they work.

- Jomax Mildew Killer costs $8.98.

- Home Armore Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover is $5.98

- Wet & Forget Moss, Mold. Mildew & Algae Stain Remover costs $29.94

- LA's Totally Awesome All Purpose Concentrated Cleaner & Degreaser is just $1

- Clorox Bleach

- Vinegar

Most of the products are concentrated and require mixing. We followed the directions on each bottle. We used a different remover on 6 different concrete pavers that were covered with blackish-green mold stains. Some, like Home Armor and Jomax, claim to remove stains immediately, while the Wet & Forget says tougher stains may take up to 6 months to clean. The formula breaks down the mold over time with help from rain.

We used the same six removers in different spots of a wooden deck covered in mildew stains.

After just 10 minutes, the winner was clear.

The stepping stone and the part of the deck sprayed with Home Armor showed the biggest improvement. Most of the mildew on the deck disappeared when we sprayed it with Home Armor. What was left wiped away fairly easily with a paper towel.

The Jomax worked second best on the deck. A bleach and water mixture was the third most effective product.

